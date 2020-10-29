Advertisement

Man arrested for trafficking in heroin, fentanyl to Bowling Green area

Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Warren County Drug Task Force and the Kentucky State Police arrested Kendall Scott, 26 of Bowling Green on drug trafficking charges.

According to the Warren County Drug Task Force, Scott was arrested at I-165 and Russellville Road in Bowling Green.

Authorities say the arrest was followed by a short term investigation, three covert drug purchases and surveillance.

The investigation determined that Scott was trafficking in heroin and fentanyl in the Bowling Green area.

Scott was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Degree, Class C Felony (Fentanyl) 3 counts.

Scott was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

The investigation will be presented to the Warren County Grand Jury.

