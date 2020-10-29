Advertisement

Netflix raises prices on standard, premium plans

Netflix announced Thursday that it is raising prices on its standard and premium plans.
Netflix announced Thursday that it is raising prices on its standard and premium plans.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Many people have been binge-watching Netflix during the pandemic, but it’s now going to cost just a little more.

Netflix announced Thursday that it is raising prices on its standard and premium plans.

The company’s standard plan is now $14, up $1 from last year. A premium subscription will go up $2 to $18 a month.

The basic plan remains unchanged at $9 a month.

Netflix’s stock rose 5% following the news.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

French prosecutor: Nice killer of 3 got to France from Italy

Updated: moments ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.

News

Lake Cumberland District Health Dept. having issues with COVID-19 compliance at events

Updated: moments ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Cases of COVID-19 are going up in the Lake Cumberland district. The health department says they’re having issues with compliance, especially at big events.

News

WATCH | Fayette County designated COVID-19 red zone

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

National

Trump officials end gray wolf protections across most of US

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Department of Interior announcement just days ahead of the Nov. 3 election could lead to a resumption of wolf hunts in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Latest News

National

Falwell sues Liberty, saying school damaged his reputation

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By SARAH RANKIN and ELANA SCHOR
It alleges that Liberty officials accepted what Falwell says are false claims about his involvement in an extramarital affair between his wife and a business partner of the couple’s and “moved quickly” to destroy his reputation.

National

Gray wolves in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Gray wolves walk through the snow in Yellowstone National Park.

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | Political donations in Ky. races

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
WKYT Investigates sorted through stacks of campaign finance reports to answer the question: Where did all the money come from?

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 256,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Sports

Kentucky women will not play Louisville this season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
Matthew Mitchell said he fully expects to resume the series in 2021.

National

Strangers drive homeless man from L.A. to Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KARE staff
Lee was among a number of strangers who went looking for Sang. Eventually they found him.