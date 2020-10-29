New mobile COVID-19 testing site at Tates Creek Golf Course

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As cases continue to climb, Lexington is once again offering free COVID-19 testing.

The city’s mobile testing program is up and running at the Tates Creek Golf Course.

One of the best things about this program, other than tests being free, is that you don’t need an appointment.

The golf course, located on Gainsway Drive, is a new location for the program, which focuses on providing better access to testing for minority communities, who’ve been disproportionately impacted by the virus.

Over the last few months, they’ve performed nearly 13,000.

Again the tests are free, whether you have insurance or not. Results are typically available within 48 to 72 hours.

The site will be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can find a full list of the city’s testing sites here.

