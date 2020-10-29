Advertisement

New mobile COVID-19 testing site at Tates Creek Golf Course

By Andrea Walker
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As cases continue to climb, Lexington is once again offering free COVID-19 testing.

Fayette County designated COVID-19 red zone

The city’s mobile testing program is up and running at the Tates Creek Golf Course.

The city’s mobile testing program is up and running at the Tates Creek Golf Course.
The city’s mobile testing program is up and running at the Tates Creek Golf Course.(WKYT)

One of the best things about this program, other than tests being free, is that you don’t need an appointment.

The golf course, located on Gainsway Drive, is a new location for the program, which focuses on providing better access to testing for minority communities, who’ve been disproportionately impacted by the virus.

Over the last few months, they’ve performed nearly 13,000.

Again the tests are free, whether you have insurance or not. Results are typically available within 48 to 72 hours.

The site will be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can find a full list of the city’s testing sites here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Fayette County designated COVID-19 red zone

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Crime

Smell of marijuana on child leads to arrest of Richmond pair, police say

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the arrest citation, police received a complaint from Mounce’s son’s school that the boy and his backpack smelled like marijuana.

News

WATCH | New mobile COVID-19 testing site at Tates Creek Golf Course

Updated: 37 minutes ago
As cases continue to climb, Lexington is once again offering free COVID-19 testing.

News

WATCH | Two arrested in connection with theft of Montgomery Co. Health Dept. trailer

Updated: 37 minutes ago
It happened early Wednesday morning, around 2 a.m.

News

WATCH | Fayette County designated COVID-19 red zone

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Latest News

Regional

Two arrested in connection with theft of Montgomery Co. Health Dept. trailer

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened early in the morning, around 2 a.m.

State

Ky. Labor Cabinet still working on major backlog of unemployment claims

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky Labor Cabinet officials say their staff is still working to resolve a major backlog of unemployment claims.

News

Fayette County designated COVID-19 red zone

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

News

Lexington’s mobile COVID-19 testing clinic moves to Tates Creek Golf Course

Updated: 5 hours ago
The clinic will offering free tests Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

News

UPDATE: All lanes open on I-75 in Lexington after crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lanes of I-75 are partially blocked in Lexington due to a crash.