Nicholas Co. relying on new WEDCO map to determine whether students are in-person or virtual

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Like the rest of the state, students in Nicholas County are trying to embrace and adjust to changes inside their classrooms and outside in the community.

Nicholas County is remaining virtual as COVID-19 cases grow, but their decision to stay virtual is no longer dependent on the state map. They are now using numbers from their local health department and daily numbers. They say while the state’s map is valuable, it is not as updated as often as they would like.

“The reason behind that is sometimes there is a backlog of that state data and while that data may be correct there may be a backlog. And so we want to entertain our decision on if we are opened or closed on current data based on that back log,” Superintendent Doug Bechanan said.

Bechanan says he hopes the new data can help make more educated decisions on if in-person classes are possible. As the state map is only updated once a week, they say tough decisions need day-of data.

“I want to try to use the most recent data and daily data on rather we reopen schools for the next week,” Bechanan said.

The district is planning week from week. Right now, students are attending school virtually.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.