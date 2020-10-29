Advertisement

Rowan County buying all new election equipment

Rowan County receives grant to replace election equipment
By Sam Dick
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Twenty-old election equipment will be replaced after Rowan County scores a grant totaling almost $221,000. Rowan County Clerk, Elwood Caudill, Jr. says he applied for a grant with The Center for Tech and Civic Life to update and replace polling equipment. Caudill says the center is a nationally recognized, nonprofit that partners with community election offices. During a recent inspection of all machines, Caudill says three of them failed. Caudill does not know if the new election equipment will be in place by Tuesday, November 3rd. He says when he ran for clerk it was one of his goals to bring the office into the 21st Century by updating 20-year old technology.

