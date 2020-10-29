Smell of marijuana on child leads to arrest of Richmond pair, police say

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The smell of marijuana on a child led to the arrest of two people in Richmond, police say.

Police say 32-year-old Meagan Mounce and 25-year-old Christian Rider are facing drug and gun-related charges as well as a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to the arrest citation, police received a complaint Wednesday from Mounce’s son’s school that the boy and his backpack smelled like marijuana.

When officers went to the boy’s home, police say they could smell marijuana coming from inside.

The officers talked to Rider and Mounce and the citation says Rider told them he was a user of marijuana. The citation says Rider then turned over the marijuana he had that was in a shoebox under their bed.

Police say the officers then asked Rider if there were any firearms in the home and he said yes, but said no when officers asked if they could search Mounce’s and Rider’s bedroom.

We’re told Rider is a convicted felon is not allowed to have firearms.

The citation says police got a search warrant and they found four handguns, one of them being stolen out of Pulaski County, a shotgun and a rifle, which was reported stolen out of Lexington.

Police say there was also a combination safe in the bedroom which had a baggie of suspected heroin. We’re told the officers found over $500 in cash as well as more suspect heroin in a drawer next to Rider’s Kentucky ID.

The citation says Mounce claimed the guns were hers, but that she didn’t know anything about the drugs.

Mounce and Rider are currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center.

