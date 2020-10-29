Advertisement

Smell of marijuana on child leads to arrest of Richmond pair, police say

Police say 25-year-old Christian Rider and 32-year-old Meagan Mounce are facing drug and gun-related charges as well as a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.
Police say 25-year-old Christian Rider and 32-year-old Meagan Mounce are facing drug and gun-related charges as well as a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.(Richmond Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The smell of marijuana on a child led to the arrest of two people in Richmond, police say.

Police say 32-year-old Meagan Mounce and 25-year-old Christian Rider are facing drug and gun-related charges as well as a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to the arrest citation, police received a complaint Wednesday from Mounce’s son’s school that the boy and his backpack smelled like marijuana.

When officers went to the boy’s home, police say they could smell marijuana coming from inside.

The officers talked to Rider and Mounce and the citation says Rider told them he was a user of marijuana. The citation says Rider then turned over the marijuana he had that was in a shoebox under their bed.

Police say the officers then asked Rider if there were any firearms in the home and he said yes, but said no when officers asked if they could search Mounce’s and Rider’s bedroom.

We’re told Rider is a convicted felon is not allowed to have firearms.

The citation says police got a search warrant and they found four handguns, one of them being stolen out of Pulaski County, a shotgun and a rifle, which was reported stolen out of Lexington.

Police say there was also a combination safe in the bedroom which had a baggie of suspected heroin. We’re told the officers found over $500 in cash as well as more suspect heroin in a drawer next to Rider’s Kentucky ID.

The citation says Mounce claimed the guns were hers, but that she didn’t know anything about the drugs.

Mounce and Rider are currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center.

On 10/28/20, at approximately 12:00 PM, acting on a tip from a vigilant citizen, Richmond Police responded to 5009 South...

Posted by Richmond Police Department on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Fayette County designated COVID-19 red zone

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

News

WATCH | New mobile COVID-19 testing site at Tates Creek Golf Course

Updated: 38 minutes ago
As cases continue to climb, Lexington is once again offering free COVID-19 testing.

News

WATCH | Two arrested in connection with theft of Montgomery Co. Health Dept. trailer

Updated: 38 minutes ago
It happened early Wednesday morning, around 2 a.m.

News

WATCH | Fayette County designated COVID-19 red zone

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Latest News

Regional

Two arrested in connection with theft of Montgomery Co. Health Dept. trailer

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened early in the morning, around 2 a.m.

State

Ky. Labor Cabinet still working on major backlog of unemployment claims

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky Labor Cabinet officials say their staff is still working to resolve a major backlog of unemployment claims.

Lexington

New mobile COVID-19 testing site at Tates Creek Golf Course

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrea Walker
The city’s mobile testing program is up and running at the Tates Creek Golf Course.

News

Fayette County designated COVID-19 red zone

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

News

Lexington’s mobile COVID-19 testing clinic moves to Tates Creek Golf Course

Updated: 5 hours ago
The clinic will offering free tests Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

News

UPDATE: All lanes open on I-75 in Lexington after crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lanes of I-75 are partially blocked in Lexington due to a crash.