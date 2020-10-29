Fayette County designated COVID-19 red zone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

That’s the fifth-highest one-day increase in cases.

We’re told 31 of the new cases are among college students. That’s the largest increase in that demographic in at least two weeks.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County has also moved into the red zone with 26.3 cases per 100,000 population.

After a slow start to the month, October is closing with an increase in daily reported COVID-19 cases. Yesterday had 130... Posted by Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Thursday, October 29, 2020

One new death was reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 10,917 cases and 95 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

167 cases, Sept. 11

149 cases, Sept. 10

135 cases, Oct. 27

131 cases, Aug. 7

130 cases, Oct. 29

124 cases, Oct. 24

123 cases, Sept. 9

122 cases, Sept. 1

120 cases, Sept. 2

119 cases, Aug. 28

Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Governor Andy Beshear has asked counties who are in the red zone on Thursdays to follow the recommendations they’ve set out the following week.

Those include businesses and governments letting employees work remotely when possible, reducing in-person shopping, getting takeout instead of eating in restaurants, and postponing or canceling events.

A spokesperson for the City of Lexington tells us they’ve already had nonessential employees working from home and they intend to follow the governor’s guidance.

The health department tells us there was a decrease in cases near the beginning of October, but, since then, things have ramped back up. They also said that red zone designation shouldn’t change the steps we’re already taking.

“Because we’re gonna be on that cusp between orange and red, it’s better to act like we are always in the red and taking these precautions. That’s the only way to ever get out of that zone and to get cases trending lower,” said health dept. spokesperson Kevin Hall.

Hall said a lot of the new cases in Fayette County are from long-term care facilities, but he also said some are from gatherings like weddings and funerals. In one case, they had a person who was under isolation, went to a wedding, and spread the virus. Obviously, that shouldn’t be happening.

Health officials say you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 101,494 new cases and 1,442 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.