Advertisement

Two arrested in connection with theft of Montgomery Co. Health Dept. trailer

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of the Montgomery County Health Department’s COVID-19 testing trailer.

It happened early Wednesday morning, around 2 a.m.

The trailer has since been returned and two arrests have been made.

Wednesday, around 11 a.m., workers at the health department were getting ready for testing to start for the day when they realized the trailer was gone.

A generator, heater, nurse cart and PPE were inside the trailer that was taken, according to Public Health Director Allison Napier. All in all, she says around $5,000 worth of property was stolen.

This photo showing the people whole took the trailer spray pained the outside, hiding the health department logo:

Security cameras at the health department caught these photos, helping investigators figure out who was involved:

There have been two arrests, according to Mt. Sterling police.

Edward Walters is charged with theft by unlawful taking of over $500 and less than $10,000. Jason Cunagin is charged with receiving stolen property and three counts for a felon in possession of a firearm.

We’re told Cunagin has not yet been jailed due to exposure to COVID-19.

“If you’re going to interfere with the testing, then it’s interfering with the safety of the community because we’re unable to identify if people are positive or negative for COVID,” Napier said.

The trailer has since been returned to the health department. Napier says testing was able to continue while the trailer was gone.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Fayette County designated COVID-19 red zone

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Crime

Smell of marijuana on child leads to arrest of Richmond pair, police say

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the arrest citation, police received a complaint from Mounce’s son’s school that the boy and his backpack smelled like marijuana.

News

WATCH | Two arrested in connection with theft of Montgomery Co. Health Dept. trailer

Updated: 37 minutes ago
It happened early Wednesday morning, around 2 a.m.

News

WATCH | New mobile COVID-19 testing site at Tates Creek Golf Course

Updated: 37 minutes ago
As cases continue to climb, Lexington is once again offering free COVID-19 testing.

News

WATCH | Fayette County designated COVID-19 red zone

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Latest News

State

Ky. Labor Cabinet still working on major backlog of unemployment claims

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky Labor Cabinet officials say their staff is still working to resolve a major backlog of unemployment claims.

Lexington

New mobile COVID-19 testing site at Tates Creek Golf Course

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrea Walker
The city’s mobile testing program is up and running at the Tates Creek Golf Course.

News

Fayette County designated COVID-19 red zone

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

News

Lexington’s mobile COVID-19 testing clinic moves to Tates Creek Golf Course

Updated: 5 hours ago
The clinic will offering free tests Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

News

UPDATE: All lanes open on I-75 in Lexington after crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lanes of I-75 are partially blocked in Lexington due to a crash.