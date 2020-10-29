Advertisement

Vigil held for 82-year-old Lexington woman shot and killed by stray gunfire

Alice Carter was a mom, grandmother, and beloved neighbor.
Alice Carter was a mom, grandmother, and beloved neighbor.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One week after an 82-year-old woman was shot and killed near downtown Lexington, her friends and family gathered at Charles Young Center in her memory.

“We’re here for a cause,” niece Laquita Washington said.

That cause was to keep Alice Carter’s death in the headlines.

She was an 82-year-old mom, grandmother, and beloved neighbor who was shot and killed Oct. 21 when police said people in two separate cars fired dozens of bullets on West Fifth Street.

Carter was getting out of her car in front of her home when she was hit by stray gunfire.

“She was not that type of person, she didn’t live her life like that, this is very senseless,” Washington said. “I want everyone to know that we’re going to be vigilant every day until someone has been brought up on charges for this.”

Wednesday night friends and family planned a vigil for Carter with little reminders of her in each detail. Everything from the color of the balloons to the place they hosted it.

“Purple and white were her favorite colors that’s how we’re going to honor her with her favorites colors,” Washington said.

And, the family chose the Charles Young Center because it’s in the community Carter grew up in and the one she served.

“She was the kind that if you always needed a meal, she had a meal for you and a place to stay if you needed to stay,” Washington said. “She was a soldier in the church, she was just a pillar in our community is what she was.”

Because, after this senseless act of violence, those memories are what the family has left.

There have been no arrests made in Carter’s case.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call Lexington Police.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nicholas Co. relying on new WEDCO map to determine whether students are in-person or virtual

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Nicholas County is remaining virtual as COVID-19 cases grow, but their decision to stay virtual is no longer dependent on the state map.

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. Donna Wilcock

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Roszalyn Akins & Dr. Gerald Smith

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. Kraig Humbaugh

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

Latest News

Sports

Lex Cath tops North Laurel 3-1, advances to state championship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
Olivia Bretz scored twice in the first half to lead the Knights.

News

Kentucky man riding 400 miles on horseback to West Virginia in memory of father

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man is riding 400 miles on horseback from Somerset, Kentucky, to Ivydale, West Virginia, in memory of his father and to raise awareness and money for cancer.

News

WATCH | Fmr. Harrison County constable sentenced for production of child pornography

Updated: 3 hours ago
A judge sentenced 37-year-old William Michael Fields to 35 years for the production of child pornography.

News

WATCH | ‘We think we got it all’: Virginia Moore recovering after uterine cancer battle

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear’s sign language interpreter Virginia Moore shared a positive update on her battle with uterine cancer

News

WATCH | McConnell, McGrath campaigning in central Ky. Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
There are just six days left until Election Day, and the Senate race in the commonwealth will be closely watched

News

WATCH | Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office apologizes after deputy’s controversial social media post

Updated: 3 hours ago
A sheriff’s deputy in Jessamine County is facing some consequences after he made a controversial post to social media.