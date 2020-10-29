Vigil held for 82-year-old Lexington woman shot and killed by stray gunfire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One week after an 82-year-old woman was shot and killed near downtown Lexington, her friends and family gathered at Charles Young Center in her memory.

“We’re here for a cause,” niece Laquita Washington said.

That cause was to keep Alice Carter’s death in the headlines.

She was an 82-year-old mom, grandmother, and beloved neighbor who was shot and killed Oct. 21 when police said people in two separate cars fired dozens of bullets on West Fifth Street.

Carter was getting out of her car in front of her home when she was hit by stray gunfire.

“She was not that type of person, she didn’t live her life like that, this is very senseless,” Washington said. “I want everyone to know that we’re going to be vigilant every day until someone has been brought up on charges for this.”

Wednesday night friends and family planned a vigil for Carter with little reminders of her in each detail. Everything from the color of the balloons to the place they hosted it.

“Purple and white were her favorite colors that’s how we’re going to honor her with her favorites colors,” Washington said.

And, the family chose the Charles Young Center because it’s in the community Carter grew up in and the one she served.

“She was the kind that if you always needed a meal, she had a meal for you and a place to stay if you needed to stay,” Washington said. “She was a soldier in the church, she was just a pillar in our community is what she was.”

Because, after this senseless act of violence, those memories are what the family has left.

There have been no arrests made in Carter’s case.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call Lexington Police.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.