White Sox reunite with La Russa, hire Hall of Fame manager

The 76-year-old La Russa rejoins the franchise where his managing career began more than four decades ago.
National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Tony La Russa speaks during an induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 27, 2014, in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Tony La Russa, the Hall of Famer who won a World Series championship with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox 34 years after they fired him.

The 76-year-old La Russa rejoins the franchise where his managing career began more than four decades ago.

He takes over for Rick Renteria after what the White Sox insisted was a mutual agreement to split. La Russa inherits a team loaded with young stars and productive veterans that made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

