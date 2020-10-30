Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Chilly but nice weekend ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a dreary past few days, we are finally on a drier and chillier stretch of weather for the end of the week and weekend ahead, but some even colder conditions are to come later in the forecast.

Happy Friday, everyone! We are starting on a chilly note this Friday morning as temperatures begin the day in the mid to lower 40s. We still have a bit of dampness around from all of yesterday’s rainfall as well, but fortunately, a dry pattern has returned to the forecast for now. Skies will start the day mostly cloudy, and then as we continue through the afternoon and evening, we should begin to see a little bit more sunshine peeking through. Depending on how much sunshine we can get during the afternoon, this can help boost our temperatures, but generally, highs are looking like they’ll top out only in the upper 40s and maybe some lower 50s. By tonight, temperatures will be even chillier as we cool down into the 30s with a frost potential overnight.

By Saturday morning, some areas will likely be waking up to a frosty start. Temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower 30s, but fortunately, we have a much nicer afternoon in store. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few clouds mixed in throughout the day. Highs by the afternoon and evening are expected to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with light to moderate winds. By Halloween Trick or Treating times, you’ll likely want a jacket or slightly warmer clothes because it will be a bit on the cool side as temperatures drop into the lower 50s and eventually upper 40s later that night.

A cold front will approach our region by Sunday, bringing in isolated to scattered showers, but the main threat looks to mostly stay in eastern and southeastern Kentucky. Along with small rain chances, this cold front also brings a big-time cool down where we go from the 50s on Sunday morning and drop throughout the day until we hit the 20s overnight. These freezing conditions will likely stay around through Tuesday morning before seeing a slightly “milder” trend return by the middle of next week where highs return into the 60s, and overnight lows return to the lower 40s.

