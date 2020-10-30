Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Chilly but nice weekend ahead

(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a dreary past few days, we are finally on a drier and chillier stretch of weather for the end of the week and weekend ahead, but some even colder conditions are to come later in the forecast.

Happy Friday, everyone! We are starting on a chilly note this Friday morning as temperatures begin the day in the mid to lower 40s. We still have a bit of dampness around from all of yesterday’s rainfall as well, but fortunately, a dry pattern has returned to the forecast for now. Skies will start the day mostly cloudy, and then as we continue through the afternoon and evening, we should begin to see a little bit more sunshine peeking through. Depending on how much sunshine we can get during the afternoon, this can help boost our temperatures, but generally, highs are looking like they’ll top out only in the upper 40s and maybe some lower 50s. By tonight, temperatures will be even chillier as we cool down into the 30s with a frost potential overnight.

By Saturday morning, some areas will likely be waking up to a frosty start. Temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower 30s, but fortunately, we have a much nicer afternoon in store. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few clouds mixed in throughout the day. Highs by the afternoon and evening are expected to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with light to moderate winds. By Halloween Trick or Treating times, you’ll likely want a jacket or slightly warmer clothes because it will be a bit on the cool side as temperatures drop into the lower 50s and eventually upper 40s later that night.

A cold front will approach our region by Sunday, bringing in isolated to scattered showers, but the main threat looks to mostly stay in eastern and southeastern Kentucky. Along with small rain chances, this cold front also brings a big-time cool down where we go from the 50s on Sunday morning and drop throughout the day until we hit the 20s overnight. These freezing conditions will likely stay around through Tuesday morning before seeing a slightly “milder” trend return by the middle of next week where highs return into the 60s, and overnight lows return to the lower 40s.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Chris Bailey’s Fastcast | Chilly Showers Continue

Updated: 11 hours ago
A general 1″-3″ of rain have already fallen across the state. As the upper low passes through here this evening, expect to see the rains increase one more time.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Showers Continue

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Colder weather rolls in as the showers carry us through tonight.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast for Thursday

Updated: 22 hours ago

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Heavy showers continue through today

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:03 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout your Thursday with localized high water issues for some

Latest News

Forecast

Chris Bailey’s Fastcast | Local High Water Issues Possible

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Rounds of heavy rain continue to increase across our part of the world.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Local High Water Issues Possible

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Flash flooding is possible for some areas late tonight and Thursday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tropical rains will be falling soon

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
A combination of Zeta and an area of low pressure will bring some soaking rain to our region.

Forecast

Chris Bailey’s Fastcast | Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Ahead

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
It’s another well below normal temperature day across the Commonwealth as we continue to focus on the big storm system ahead of us

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Ahead

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
A lot of rain is likely to fall over the next few days.