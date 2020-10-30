Advertisement

Bowling Green man pleads guilty to rape and sodomy of a juvenile

Jerry Cline and Latrisha LeGrand (Photos: Warren County Detention Center)
Jerry Cline and Latrisha LeGrand (Photos: Warren County Detention Center)(WKYT)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man pleads guilty to rape, sodomy, and promoting the human trafficking of a minor female from October of 2017 to January of 2019.

Court records say 74-year-old Jerry N. Cline entered into a plea deal where he will serve at least 17 of the 20 years he will be sentenced to.

34-year-old Latrisha LeGrand is accused of complicity to the same charges Cline pleaded to. Her case has not yet gone to trial.

