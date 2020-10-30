Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Blast On The Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a very chilly day across the state as we get ready to close out the month of October. This chill will turn downright cold as November blows into town on Sunday. That’s when a blast of frigid air engulfs much of the eastern half of the country.

Frosty cold numbers will show up tonight and Halloween Morning. That’s when temps hit the low 30s for many, with pockets of upper 20s likely saying hello. The rest of the day continues to look great with some afternoon clouds around and highs in the 55-60 degree range for most of the area. Trick-Or-Treat temps will drop into the 40s for the end of the limited candy rounds.

Our Sunday front sweeps in here very quickly, bringing gusty winds and the chance for a stray shower ahead of it. Early day temps in the 50s will crash through the 40s from northwest to southeast during the afternoon. As that cold air blows in, some snows are likely to fly into parts of Ohio and West Virginia. Accumulating snows will even show up in the WV mountains. Can a flake graze the far east?

Temps then tank by Monday morning and are deep into the middle 20s with some low 20s showing up in the coldest valleys. Record lows are in the low 20s during this time.

Gusty winds will give us a wind chill that dips into the high teens to start Monday.

Election Day looks awesome with 20s to start and 50s during the afternoon. This kicks off a gorgeous stretch of early November weather that likely takes us through next weekend.

