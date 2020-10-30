Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Blast On The Way

(KNOP)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a very chilly day across the state as we get ready to close out the month of October. This chill will turn downright cold as November blows into town on Sunday. That’s when a blast of frigid air engulfs much of the eastern half of the country.

Frosty cold numbers will show up tonight and Halloween Morning. That’s when temps hit the low 30s for many, with pockets of upper 20s likely saying hello. The rest of the day continues to look great with some afternoon clouds around and highs in the 55-60 degree range for most of the area. Trick-Or-Treat temps will drop into the 40s for the end of the limited candy rounds.

Our Sunday front sweeps in here very quickly, bringing gusty winds and the chance for a stray shower ahead of it. Early day temps in the 50s will crash through the 40s from northwest to southeast during the afternoon. As that cold air blows in, some snows are likely to fly into parts of Ohio and West Virginia. Accumulating snows will even show up in the WV mountains. Can a flake graze the far east?

Temps then tank by Monday morning and are deep into the middle 20s with some low 20s showing up in the coldest valleys. Record lows are in the low 20s during this time.

Gusty winds will give us a wind chill that dips into the high teens to start Monday.

Election Day looks awesome with 20s to start and 50s during the afternoon. This kicks off a gorgeous stretch of early November weather that likely takes us through next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Early voting in Kentucky going smoothly for most counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
County clerks in Kentucky say this year’s election is the most unusual they have ever worked, but most say it has gone smoothly.

News

WATCH | Scott County staying with in-person learning despite red zone designation

Updated: 1 hours ago
Scott County is in the red zone and state guidance suggests in-person learning stop at that point, but Hub says that’s not going to happen right now.

Lexington

Socially distanced Breeders' Cup set for this weekend in Lexington

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The festivities start Sunday with a fireworks show. But, as we all know, we are in the middle of a pandemic and festival officials say we can still have a good time it’s just going to look and feel different.

Regional

Jessamine County deputy resigns after controversial social media post

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The post appeared on the deputy’s personal TikTok page. The video has been deleted, but it’s still making its rounds on social media.

Latest News

Regional

Trespassing arrest of five men at Blue Grass Army Depot was due to lack of ‘clear communications’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The five men are accused of trespassing at the Blue Grass Army Depot have been released and authorities say when happened was due to a lack of clear communications.

Lexington

Lexington restaurants react to county’s red zone designation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
With Lexington now in what’s known as the “red zone,” Governor Andy Beshear said people should follow the state's recommendations.

News

WATCH | Officer shot while serving warrant at Breonna Taylor’s home sues her boyfriend

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officer shot while serving warrant at Breonna Taylor’s home sues her boyfriend

News

WATCH | Lexington restaurants react to county’s red zone designation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lexington restaurants react to county’s red zone designation

News

WATCH | Sec. Adams says Fayette County is lagging behind rest of state in early voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sec. Adams says Fayette County is lagging behind rest of state in early voting

Regional

Scott County staying with in-person learning despite red zone designation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
In Scott County, schools have made the decision to stay in school despite a red level of cases.