Early voting in Kentucky going smoothly for most counties

Early voting has gone very well in Lincoln County, according to the county clerk, with the longest wait times being about 10 minutes.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - County clerks in Kentucky say this year’s election is the most unusual they have ever worked, but most say it has gone smoothly.

Lincoln County Clerk George “Sonny” Spoonamore says a lot of people have voted early but few people have had to wait in line. Spoonamore says the longest that anyone has had to wait since early voting has begun has been about 10 minutes.

He believes more than 38 percent of registered voters have cast their ballots already and also thinks they will have 45 percent by Election Day. He says about 100 people can vote an hour.

The clerks' office is the only place for early voting in Lincoln County, but, come Tuesday, there will be four locations, in four different town, for people to vote.

“We have one at the Crab Orchard Elementary School, one at Waynesburg Elementary, Hustonville Elementary and behind the clerk’s office at the Christian Life Center,” Spoonamore said.

Spoonamore says he believes that the number of registered voters to cast ballots could surpass the record numbers seen in the 1992 Presidential election.

Lincoln County also has a number of local races, including Stanford mayor, city council and a wet-dry vote, that’s drawing people to the polls.

