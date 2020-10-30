Advertisement

Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office holds annual coat drive

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is launching its eighth annual coat drive for anybody needing to stay warm this winter.

It’s called the Diana Ross Winter Care Coat Drive. Ross was a long standing advocate for domestic violence victims who died three years ago. The sheriff’s office is honoring her legacy by collecting hundreds of coats.

Bluegrass Cleaners and Chase Cleaners will collect and clean the donated items. The sheriff says this is an uplifting feeling for those who need to stay warm.

“It just changes their whole outlook,” Sheriff Kathy Whitt said. “They feel valued in this community, that’s what we want at the sheriff’s office. We want every single person in our community to feel that they are valued.”

Over the past eight years, thousands of coats have been donated. You can drop off those much needed items at five Republic Banks in Lexington.

