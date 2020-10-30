Gov. Beshear calling on Kentuckians to cancel any adult Halloween events

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a call to action from Governor Andy Beshear Thursday after hearing about multiple large scale events still scheduled across the commonwealth for Halloween weekend.

“We cannot be having adult Halloween parties right now,” Gov. Beshear said. “So, if you’re a facility that’s out there and you’re advertising for it right now, cancel it, our commonwealth needs you.”

Last week, Lincoln County Health Department Director Diane Miller caught wind of one in her area called “OctCOVID Fest.”

“It is frustrating,” Miller said. “Especially when our county is in the orange zone which means our cases are escalating right now in our county.”

After contacting the organizers, Miller was under the impression the event had been canceled.

But according to a Facebook post by Wildcat Towing, the agenda is the same, only the OctCOVID Fest name has been removed.

Like this event, an adult trick-or-treat scheduled in downtown Lawrenceburg states CDC guidelines will apply.

We reached out to the Lawrenceburg Tourism Commission who told us it will be largely outside, with two blocks of Main Street to social distance, as well as face masks required.

But, Miller said it’s events like these that leave local health leaders feeling like their hands are tied as far as enforcement.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department is recommending no large events at all because even with the best-laid plans people aren’t following through.

“I mean, the public can be our biggest asset and the public can be our biggest liability,” Stuart Spillman with Lake Cumberland District Health Department said. “Just the simple things of trying to avoid crowds, if you have to go out, keep your distance from people and wear your mask. That can make all the difference.”

Governor Beshear had a message for those local health leaders.

“If we can’t appeal to the venues and the groups to do the right thing, to do the thing that saves lives instead of takes them, I hope we can appeal to the individuals themselves,” Beshear said. “So that we don’t end up with people being harmed where if they would have known the danger, they would have skipped it.”

We also reached out to Wildcat Towing and the City of Crab Orchard about its scheduled Halloween event, but we have not heard back.

