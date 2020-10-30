Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,941 COVID-19 cases Friday

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,941 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 105,242 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.19 percent positivity rate.

“Remember, the more cases, the more people in the hospital, the more people in the ICU and the more people who die,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s time for a coordinated community effort with everybody on board. Now is the time for leadership, not for excuses.”

MORE | LFCHD reports 3rd-highest increase in cases; county still in COVID-19 red zone

There were 15 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,476.

As of Friday, 974 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 241 are in the ICU, and 121 are on ventilators.

MORE | Lexington restaurants react to county’s red zone designation

The deaths reported Friday include an 88-year-old woman from Clark County; an 83-year-old man from Daviess County; two men, ages 39 and 89, from Fayette County; an 82-year-old man from Greenup County; a 68-year-old man from Hancock County; two men, ages 66 and 67, from Jefferson County; a 75-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Knott County; an 84-year-old man from Laurel County; a 91-year-old man from Lee County; an 86-year-old woman from Montgomery County; a 69-year-old man from Pike County; and an 67-year-old woman from Washington County.

“We absolutely must double down in terms of applying caution,” said Dr. Stack. “With nearly 70 counties now in the red zone, I am pleading with you to observe both Halloween and Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Lives and livelihoods literally depend on all of us doing our part.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gun shops see increase in sales during pandemic, presidential election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
While major firearms companies are reporting a record breaking year in sales, small shops are also feeling the reward during the pandemic and presidential election.

News

37-year-old Lexington man loses battle with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A Lexington man lost his battle with COVID-19 just two days after his son was born premature. Now friends are trying to help the family going through such a tough time.

Regional

Third anonymous grand juror comes forward to ‘promote truth’ in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A third person from the grand jury that heard the state’s investigation into the LMPD shooting death of Breonna Taylor is now coming forward.

State

Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“I enjoy it, I like seeing all the kids happy and you know it’s different. It’s fun to see some of the grown ups smile too."

Latest News

News

WATCH | Early voting in Kentucky going smoothly for most counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
County clerks in Kentucky say this year’s election is the most unusual they have ever worked, but most say it has gone smoothly.

News

WATCH | Trespassing arrest of five men at Blue Grass Army Depot was due to lack of ‘clear communications’

Updated: 2 hours ago
The five men accused of trespassing at the Blue Grass Army Depot have been released and authorities say when happened was due to a lack of clear communications.

News

WATCH | Scott County staying with in-person learning despite red zone designation

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Kentucky, putting the future of in-person learning in doubt for some counties.

News

WATCH | Early voting in Kentucky going smoothly for most counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
County clerks in Kentucky say this year’s election is the most unusual they have ever worked, but most say it has gone smoothly.

News

WATCH | Scott County staying with in-person learning despite red zone designation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Scott County is in the red zone and state guidance suggests in-person learning stop at that point, but Hub says that’s not going to happen right now.

News

WATCH | Jessamine County deputy resigns after controversial social media post

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says, Joshua Fite, the deputy who made a controversial post to social media, has resigned.