Gov. Beshear reports 1,941 COVID-19 cases Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,941 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 105,242 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.19 percent positivity rate.

“Remember, the more cases, the more people in the hospital, the more people in the ICU and the more people who die,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s time for a coordinated community effort with everybody on board. Now is the time for leadership, not for excuses.”

There were 15 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,476.

As of Friday, 974 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 241 are in the ICU, and 121 are on ventilators.

The deaths reported Friday include an 88-year-old woman from Clark County; an 83-year-old man from Daviess County; two men, ages 39 and 89, from Fayette County; an 82-year-old man from Greenup County; a 68-year-old man from Hancock County; two men, ages 66 and 67, from Jefferson County; a 75-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Knott County; an 84-year-old man from Laurel County; a 91-year-old man from Lee County; an 86-year-old woman from Montgomery County; a 69-year-old man from Pike County; and an 67-year-old woman from Washington County.

“We absolutely must double down in terms of applying caution,” said Dr. Stack. “With nearly 70 counties now in the red zone, I am pleading with you to observe both Halloween and Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Lives and livelihoods literally depend on all of us doing our part.”

