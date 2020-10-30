Advertisement

Gun shops see increase in sales during pandemic, presidential election

While major firearms companies are reporting a record breaking year in sales, small shops are also feeling the reward during the pandemic and presidential election.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) -

Travis Holbrook with Bypass Pawn in Morehead says it is common to hear buyers talk about their fears post-election when purchasing a new firearm. He says he has also seen more first time buyers than ever before. The shop is trying to keep up with supply demands as wholesalers too are overwhelmed with the business.

“People are very scared the prices are going to raise after the election depending on what happens,” said Holbrook. “They are scared they won’t be able to buy anything after the election just depending on the way gun control laws go.”

The FBI’s background check system has seen record numbers of checks processed. In 2019, the system processed 28.4 million applicants. In the first nine months of 2020, the database broke the record with 28.8 million applicants. Background checks are commonly needed to purchase a firearm.

Michael Snedegar with Shade Tree Hunting & Pawn in Mt. Sterling has had a different experience selling firearms. He contributes the booming business to the pandemic’s uncertainty and stimulus checks that have been sent to the large majority of the nation. He says while gun and ammo sales have been up, other areas of his pawn shop have seen an increase too.

“I’ve seen sales go up on pretty much everything,” said Snedegar. “Guns and ammo have obviously gone up but so have video games and tools. People have more time to shop. They have more money.”

Both shops say regardless of what the reason is, they are happy to sell as long as the new buyers are interested in learning about the weapon before taking it home.

