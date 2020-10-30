Advertisement

Infant twins joined at head separated after 24-hour surgery

By KCRA Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA/CNN) - When a couple heard they were having twins last year, their first feeling was joy. That joy quickly turned into blind faith when they found out the girls were conjoined at the head.

The home of Liliya Mirochnik and Anatoliy Bachinsky is always bustling with affection, but their love as parents goes well beyond their three boys.

A sculpture at the home features Mirochnik’s hand wrapped around her daughters. She learned, while 11 weeks pregnant, her babies were extraordinary.

“I’m still half feeling like I’m living someone’s life, not mine,” Mirochnik said. “It was very tough. I just was shocked. I couldn’t process. When I got home, my husband said that everything will be good, we will get through it, this is our kids. We already love them.”

Abigail and Micaela were born Dec. 30 at UC Davis Medical Center. The fact that they survived birth is remarkable.

“Surprised they’re so big,” Bachinsky said.

“She does love to eat. I mean they both really happy babies, no fussy ones, very happy, always laughing, smiling, uh, positive - always,” Mirochnik said.

It was just the beginning of an uncertain road.

“There is not much I can go and do research, how to do, what to do, what to use, what not because it’s, uh, really rare,” Mirochnik said.

Joined by the skull, soft tissues and brain, Abigail and Micaela were born incredibly rare conjoined twins. But even more rare - they were eligible for separation surgery.

“It’s very new and no one knows how it’s going to end because it’s very unique,” Mirochnik said.

The twins spent the past four months at UC Davis Medical Center preparing for the chance to live independent lives.

“We are nervous, of course. We are parents, you know, like, even if you don’t want to, you will,” Mirochnik said.

A marathon 24-hour surgery this past weekend ended with a far but guaranteed success.

Abigail and Micaela will remain at the UC Davis pediatric intensive care unit for weeks to heal, embarking on a lifelong journey of defying odds.

“It’s like, one step at a time. It’s hard enough but it’s just one step at a time,” Bachinsky said.

“It’s all in God’s hands. It’s not even in (the) doctor’s hands. That’s what I believe,” Mirochnik said.

The twins are healing well and will be 10 months old on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

