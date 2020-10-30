Jessamine County deputy resigns after controversial social media post

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says, Joshua Fite, the deputy who made a controversial post to social media, has resigned.

The sheriff’s office released this statement:

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office announces that Jashue Fire is no longer employed with the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Fite decided to tender his resignation from this agency on the afternoon of October 29th, 2020. Sheriff Corman immediately accepted the resignation by Mr. Fite at that time. The resignation of Mr. Fite is the result of his actions in a social media video that he took part in and share. The actions portrayed in the video do not reflect the values nor the code of this that deputies of this agency are required to uphold.

The post appeared on Fite’s personal TikTok page. The video has been deleted but was still making its rounds on social media.

Fire is seen in the video wearing work clothes. He says he bought ‘magic crocs’ and when you put the shoes on, you become gay. Another man in the video put them on and appeared in women’s clothing.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office apologized for the video, calling it “degrading and demeaning.” Before he resigned, the sheriff’s office had suspended Fite without pay in connection with the video.

We’ve reached out to Fite for a statement, but haven’t heard back.

