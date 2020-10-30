Advertisement

Kentucky court won’t reduce jury award in Rand Paul attack

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. - The Kentucky Supreme Court has upheld an award of nearly $600,000 against Sen. Rand Paul’s former neighbor, who injured the lawmaker in a 2017 dispute over lawncare.

Paul sued Boucher, and a jury awarded the lawmaker $200,000 for pain and suffering and $375,000 in punitive damages.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Rene Boucher had asked the high court to review the award but the court declined in an order released Thursday.

Boucher has said he attacked Paul because Paul was making a pile of yard waste close to their property line.

Paul suffered multiple broken ribs in the attack and later underwent lung and hernia surgeries.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

