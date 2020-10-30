Advertisement

Kentucky pharmacy owner pleads guilty to illegal drug distribution

Pharmacy owner facing federal charge
Pharmacy owner facing federal charge(KMVT/KSVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky pharmacy owner has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of distributing a prescription drug without a license.

Jeremy Delk owns Tailor Made Compounding LLC in Nicholasville.

Eastern District U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr. says the pharmacy distributed unapproved drugs from October 2018 through April. The drugs included substances that mimic the effects of testosterone and anabolic steroids, but are not approved by the government for distribution.

The company agreed to forfeit $1.7 million, which totals its 2019 sales of the drugs. Delk faces up to 10 years in prison.

