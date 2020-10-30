Lexington Police investigating robbery at local bank

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a local bank on Thursday.

The police department says it happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Oct. 29. Officers were dispatched to the Chase Bank on Nandino Boulevard for a reported robbery.

They say an employee told them a woman entered the bank and demanded cash. The employee complied with the suspect’s demands before the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Investigators released the surveillance video from the robbery to try to identify the suspect.

If you have any information, Lexington Police asks you call them at 859-258-3600 or you can submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by either calling 859-253-2020 or visiting the website.

