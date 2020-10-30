Lexington restaurants react to county’s red zone designation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With Lexington now in what’s known as the “red zone,” Governor Andy Beshear said people should follow the state’s recommendations.

Those recommendations would include limiting in-person shopping and ordering to-go instead of eating inside a restaurant.

Melissa Jackson, the owner of Doodles in Lexington, told us the county being in a red zone isn’t going to change much for them. They’ve already taken a lot of precautions, including closing the dining room and moving all of their seating outside.

The owner of Doodles told me she doesn't know what other changes they can make with the county going into the red zone and the state issuing new recommendations.



They've already moved all of their seating to their patio and only take orders by phone or online. pic.twitter.com/vFOFDJET1u — Victor Puente, but scarier 👻 (@thevictorpuente) October 30, 2020

They also require their customers to order online or over the phone if they’re eating on the patio. Jackson told us it’s a balance between keeping people safe but still trying to stay in business.

The manager at Winchell’s told us business had been picking up, so they weren’t too worried about the effects of the recommendations. They said if they were mandates, obviously, they would have to act on those.

But they felt the set up they had kept everyone safe. They did say what they were hoping for was a new round of stimulus money to help businesses, but that isn’t happening anytime soon.

The people running these businesses tell us there are only so many changes you can make and still stay operational.

“I’m not trying to sound negative, but I don’t know if I can worry anymore about anything,” Jackson said. “I feel like there’s a cap on how much I can worry, and I feel like I’ve been at that for a really long time. I try to stay positive, I try to stay strong for the staff. I keep adapting.”

Another added expense with all of the to-go orders is the packaging. They told us they use biodegradable boxes, so, they’re a little more expensive than the normal ones, which means they’re making less money on each of those orders.

We have reached out to Fayette County Public Schools to see if that red zone designation will have any impact on sports, but so far, we haven’t heard back from them.

