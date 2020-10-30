LFCHD reports 3rd-highest increase in cases; county still in COVID-19 red zone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 143 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

That’s the third-highest one-day increase in cases.

Two new deaths were reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 11,060 cases and 97 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

167 cases, Sept. 11

149 cases, Sept. 10

143 cases, Oct. 29

135 cases, Oct. 27

131 cases, Aug. 7

130 cases, Oct. 28

124 cases, Oct. 24

123 cases, Sept. 9

122 cases, Sept. 1

120 cases, Sept. 2

The state’s COVID-19 map also still shows Fayette County is still in the red zone Friday morning with 27.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Governor Andy Beshear has asked counties who are in the red zone on Thursdays to follow the recommendations they’ve set out the following week.

Health officials say you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 103,305 new cases and 1,461 deaths.

