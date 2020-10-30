Nova Steel investing $70 million, creating 110 jobs in Bowling Green Transpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nova Steel, a steel processing company based in Montreal, has chosen Bowling Green, Kentucky for their next location. The company has 18 other locations in North America and manufactures products that are used in the automotive, construction, mining, agriculture, and transportation businesses - many of which are growing in Bowling Green. They chose Bowling Green for their new location, in part, because of the city’s strong business climate and convenient proximity to their customer base.

“We welcome Nova Steel to the Bowling Green community. The city and our workforce are ready to support them and to help their company through the expansion process,” said Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.

During Nova Steel’s multi-phase project in the Bowling Green Transpark, the company will bring a $70M investment to the community and create 110 new jobs. The project’s construction will support an additional 352 jobs and ongoing operations will support an additional 169 jobs in other industries, creating a total economic impact of $374,618,939 million with their employees annual spending generating more than $6.6M in our community. “This level of investment and job creation is significant in Bowling Green and will add to our growing manufacturing sector. In addition to our excitement relating to the Nova project, we are deeply appreciative to the leadership at Bowling Green Metalforming who supported them locating in our community,” said Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch.

“Bowling Green is known for being an excellent location for manufacturing and distribution companies. We are continuing to see more and more national and international corporations choose our community for their growth needs. Our goal is to continue to support companies like Nova Steel to ensure their long-term success,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

In the future, the company would like to expand the current 108,000 square foot manufacturing building to 216,000 square feet, and build an additional facility that will be approximately 100,000 square feet on an adjacent 20 acres. This will be a three to five year project that will result in Nova Steel having a state-of-the-art rollformer, tube lasers, tube bending & fabrication, robotics, and a steel service center to supplement the current automotive suppliers found within the south central region of the United States. Nova Steel’s diverse capabilities include pickling, slitting, temper rolling, leveling, blanking, tube making, pipe processing and laser tube cutting- all of which are necessary for the OEMs located near Bowling Green.

“Our state’s primary metals industry continues to receive good news, this time in the form of a substantial investment by Nova Steel that could create over 100 jobs for Kentucky families in and around Bowling Green,” Governor Beshear said. “We are working to create a better future for Kentuckians with quality job opportunities that offer strong wages. Our attraction of companies like Nova Steel are central to that effort. Thank you, Nova Steel, for your commitment to the commonwealth and our talented workforce.”

From construction to job creation, consumer spending and taxes, Nova Steel will make a significant impact on Bowling Green’s economy, starting in early November of 2020. Furthermore, they are also a great addition to the community’s manufacturing sector, which leads the United States according to a recent ranking in Global Trade magazine. “Nova Steel represents best in class business practices and will be an excellent addition to the manufacturing industry we have in Bowling Green,” said Bunch.

Dewayne McDonald, President and CEO of WRECC added, “We are delighted to welcome Nova Steel USA to the Kentucky Transpark, and we look forward to working with them well into the future.”

“TVA and Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation congratulate Nova Steel USA on its decision to locate and create new job opportunities in Bowling Green,” said TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley. “Helping to foster job creation and investment is fundamental to TVA’s core mission of service and we are proud to partner with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce to further that mission.”

Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed six economic development projects totaling $331.3 million in capital investment and generating 336 new jobs for 2020. Bowling Green was recently recognized by Site Selection magazine as a top tier-2 metropolitan area in the United States and was selected as a “Top 100 Best Places to Live” city by Livability, in addition to being ranked as the second-best city in the United States for manufacturing by Global Trade Magazine.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.