Sec. Adams says Fayette County is lagging behind rest of state in early voting

At look at the Garrett Morgan Elementary School polling site in Fayette County Friday morning. As you can see, it was pretty empty. Sec. Michael Adams says not enough people in Fayette County are utilizing early voting.
At look at the Garrett Morgan Elementary School polling site in Fayette County Friday morning. As you can see, it was pretty empty. Sec. Michael Adams says not enough people in Fayette County are utilizing early voting.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michaels Adams says absentee voter turnout is looking good in Fayette County.

More than 86% of roughly 94,000 absentee ballots have been returned, but Adams doesn’t feel the same way about early voter turnout. He says it’s low compared to other counties and he’s encouraging people to go ahead and vote.

He says about 250,000 people are registered to vote in Fayette County. He says about half of the county’s vote total will come from absentee ballots, the other half from in-person voting.

So far, the eight early polling sites have been averaging about 2,500 people a day.

Adams says this is not enough.

In fact, he says people in Fayette County are lagging behind when it comes to early voter turnout in Jefferson co and even rural counties. Adams is worried since more polling locations won’t open on Election Day.

That’s why he’s urging people to go ahead and get in the door before Tuesday.

“Donald Trump voted early, Joe Biden voted early, Mitch McConnell votes early, Amy McGrath voted early, Andy Beshear voted early, Michael Adams voted early. There’s nothing political about voting early. Whatever your politics just vote now,” Sec. Adams said.

There are three days left of early voting. It ends Friday afternoon at 4, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you missed the deadline to request an absentee ballot and have recently contracted COVID-19, officials say you can still request an absentee ballot from your county clerk’s office.

You have until November 3 to put it in the mail, but officials are urging that you put it in an official ballot dropbox, if possible.

