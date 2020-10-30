Second Chance Employment: Offering a second chance to recovering addicts

(WYMT) - Second Chance Employment is crucial to the advancement of those in addiction recovery.

“It is so important that they have things like housing, access to transportation, access to health care, and then very importantly is employment," said Senior Vice President of Administration Matt Brown.

Addiction Recovery Care, or ARC, steps in to help recovering addicts land a job.

“We see that people who are in active recovery use the same amount of determination, innovation, and intensity in their life recovery than they did in their life of addiction," added Brown.

Ashley McCarty lived a life of addiction and even spent time in jail, she has now been sober for seven years.

“I did some things I’m not proud of whenever I was in active addiction, but I don’t regret my past because it’s made me the strong woman that I am today," said McCarty.

McCarty thought no one would hire when she finished addiction treatment. She headed to ARC to submit her resume and recovery story. She was hired and worked there for nearly four years.

“I was so grateful, I’m very, very blessed that they gave me that second fair chance," added McCarty.

McCarty now works as a business liaison for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Workforce Center. She said it was a position more than 300 people applied for. She said the transparency about her past was important.

“It is my passion to help employers open their eyes and crush the stigma, to help educate and bring about awareness," said McCarty.

She credits ARC for paving the way to her new career, while being able to crush that stigma one hire at a time.

“There really are no words, besides that it’s very very humbling, and I’m very grateful and this is just amazing," added McCarty.

Businesses that are interested in helping people gain a second chance can join the Kentucky Comeback here.

