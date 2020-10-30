Advertisement

Second Chance Employment: Offering a second chance to recovering addicts

By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Second Chance Employment is crucial to the advancement of those in addiction recovery.

“It is so important that they have things like housing, access to transportation, access to health care, and then very importantly is employment," said Senior Vice President of Administration Matt Brown.

Addiction Recovery Care, or ARC, steps in to help recovering addicts land a job.

“We see that people who are in active recovery use the same amount of determination, innovation, and intensity in their life recovery than they did in their life of addiction," added Brown.

Ashley McCarty lived a life of addiction and even spent time in jail, she has now been sober for seven years.

“I did some things I’m not proud of whenever I was in active addiction, but I don’t regret my past because it’s made me the strong woman that I am today," said McCarty.

McCarty thought no one would hire when she finished addiction treatment. She headed to ARC to submit her resume and recovery story. She was hired and worked there for nearly four years.

“I was so grateful, I’m very, very blessed that they gave me that second fair chance," added McCarty.

McCarty now works as a business liaison for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Workforce Center. She said it was a position more than 300 people applied for. She said the transparency about her past was important.

“It is my passion to help employers open their eyes and crush the stigma, to help educate and bring about awareness," said McCarty.

She credits ARC for paving the way to her new career, while being able to crush that stigma one hire at a time.

“There really are no words, besides that it’s very very humbling, and I’m very grateful and this is just amazing," added McCarty.

Businesses that are interested in helping people gain a second chance can join the Kentucky Comeback here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | How a Whitley Co. business owner is handling mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Brick Oven has had a rollercoaster ride since its start.

News

WATCH | Gov. Beshear calling on Kentuckians to cancel any adult Halloween events

Updated: 1 hours ago
There was a call to action from Governor Andy Beshear Thursday after hearing about multiple large scale events still scheduled across the commonwealth for Halloween weekend.

News

WATCH | Several school districts making decisions on in-person or virtual learning Thursday evening

Updated: 1 hours ago
Several school districts are making decisions for the following school week of Nov. 2- Nov. 6.

News

“We tried to do it, caught a lot of resistance,” How a Whitley Co. business owner is handling mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Brown said he feels the governor’s mandate puts all the weight on business owners' shoulders.

News

Several school districts making decisions on in-person or virtual learning Thursday evening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Several school districts are making decisions for the following school week of Nov. 2- Nov. 6.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green man pleads guilty to rape and sodomy of a juvenile

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Bowling Green man pleads guilty to rape, sodomy, and promoting the human trafficking of a minor female from October of 2017 to January of 2019.

News

Gov. Beshear calling on Kentuckians to cancel any adult Halloween events

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
While the state has released guidance for kids trick-or-treating, Gov. Beshear is encouraging all adult Halloween parties to be canceled altogether.

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Jordan Kelsey

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews St. Claire Healthcare CEO Donald Lloyd II

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Lake Cumberland Dist. Health Dept. Director Shawn Crabtree

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

News

Kentucky court won’t reduce jury award in Rand Paul attack

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kentucky Supreme Court has upheld an award of nearly $600,000 against Sen. Rand Paul’s former neighbor, who injured the lawmaker in a 2017 dispute over lawncare.