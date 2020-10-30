Several school districts making decisions on in-person or virtual learning Thursday evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several school districts are making decisions for the following school week of Nov. 2- Nov. 6.

While schools in red level counties are encouraged to move to virtual learning, Scott County Schools announced Thursday night they are not following that recommendation. The school district says it will remain in person.

“As a school district, we monitor this data along with the real-time information made available to us daily by our partners at Wedco District Health Department,” the school district said in a Facebook post. “At this time, Wedco District Health Department data confirms our ability to safely open school in-person through next week.”

Nicholas County is also operating similarly, as they are now relying on the Wedco map to determine whether students are in-person or virtual.

Franklin County Schools will be following recommendations, and are returning to virtual learning next week. They began in-person learning this week. Teachers were informed today that will be back to online learning beginning Monday.

According to the Bath County News Outlook, Board of Education members voted unanimously to suspend in-person classes for the school district starting Monday, Nov. 2 until after the Thanksgiving Holiday, and start back in-person on Nov. 30, if the district has emerged from being a red zone county.

Jackson County Schools also announced Thursday evening they will be returning to virtual learning next week.

