Advertisement

Third anonymous grand juror comes forward to ‘promote truth’ in Breonna Taylor case

A third person from the grand jury that heard the state’s investigation into the LMPD shooting death of Breonna Taylor is now coming forward.
A third person from the grand jury that heard the state’s investigation into the LMPD shooting death of Breonna Taylor is now coming forward.(WAVE3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A third person from the grand jury that heard the state’s investigation into the LMPD shooting death of Breonna Taylor is now coming forward.

RELATED: Grand jurors in Breonna Taylor case upset by statement made by AG Cameron

Two anonymous jurors have said through a legal team in recent weeks that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron misled the public when he described his office’s findings into the Taylor shooting.

Three LMPD officers fired their weapons during a narcotics raid on Taylor’s Louisville apartment in March, leaving the 26-year-old woman bleeding to death on the floor of her hallway.

The jurors dispute Cameron’s claim that more charges than the three counts of wanton endangerment against former Det. Brett Hankison were available to them. They also said homicide charges were not explained to them, contradicting Cameron.

Friday, attorney Kevin Glogower’s office shared the following statement announcing the third juror has joined the motion to speak publicly about the grand jury proceedings, which typically are kept private:

“After much reflection, Anonymous Grand Juror #3 has joined Anonymous Grand Jurors #1 and #2 in promoting truth and transparency regarding the Breonna Taylor case. Anonymous Grand Juror #3 firmly supports the fact that no additional charges were allowed at the conclusion of their service. The legal team for the three Grand Jurors will continue to protect their anonymity and aid them in their courageous efforts.”

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

37-year-old Lexington man loses battle with COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A Lexington man lost his battle with COVID-19 just two days after his son was born premature. Now friends are trying to help the family going through such a tough time.

State

Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“I enjoy it, I like seeing all the kids happy and you know it’s different. It’s fun to see some of the grown ups smile too."

News

WATCH | Early voting in Kentucky going smoothly for most counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
County clerks in Kentucky say this year’s election is the most unusual they have ever worked, but most say it has gone smoothly.

News

WATCH | Scott County staying with in-person learning despite red zone designation

Updated: 1 hour ago
Scott County is in the red zone and state guidance suggests in-person learning stop at that point, but Hub says that’s not going to happen right now.

Latest News

News

Lexington Police investigating robbery at local bank

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a local bank on Thursday.

News

Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office holds annual coat drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is launching its eighth annual coat drive for anybody needing to stay warm this winter.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Blast On The Way

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Our weekend starts chilly and ends cold!

Lexington

Socially distanced Breeders' Cup set for this weekend in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The festivities start Sunday with a fireworks show. But, as we all know, we are in the middle of a pandemic and festival officials say we can still have a good time it’s just going to look and feel different.

Regional

Tiger at Zoo Knoxville tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A tiger at Zoo Knoxville has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Regional

Jessamine County deputy resigns after controversial social media post

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The post appeared on the deputy’s personal TikTok page. The video has been deleted, but it’s still making its rounds on social media.