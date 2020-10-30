Trespassing arrest of five men at Blue Grass Army Depot was due to lack of ‘clear communications’

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The five men are accused of trespassing at the Blue Grass Army Depot have been released and authorities say when happened was due to a lack of clear communications.

According to BGAD officials, it happened late Monday afternoon near the facilities truck gate. They say the incident involved migrant workers who illegally accessed the installation by jumping over our fence line.

Officials say the five men posed no threat or danger to installation personnel nor munitions or chemical weapons.

They say the men had little to no English language or reading skills when they initially approached our security guards. They were apparently attempting to clear ground around Kentucky Utilities power line poles as directed by a KU subcontractor.

After attempting to direct them to the proper entrance and vetting facility, they proceeded to back their truck up to our fence line and jump over the fence within view of BGAD security, which at that point had no choice but to arrest the persons and charge them with trespassing on federal property.

The men were adjudicated in federal court in Lexington and released Thursday following minor fines.

