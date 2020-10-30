Advertisement

Walmart returns guns and ammunition to US store displays

The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has reversed course, announcing it is returning ammunition and firearms to their displays in its U.S. stores.

On Thursday the nation’s largest retailer said it had removed the items from displays due to “civil unrest” in some areas of the country. Guns and ammunition, however, had remained for sale at the stores, just not visible to shoppers.

But on Friday Walmart said the items had been restored to displays because the unrest has remained isolated.

The moves come after several days of protests, vandalism, and an overnight curfew in Philadelphia after police fatally shot a Black man with a history of mental health problems.

"After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores, consistent with actions we took over the summer, we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor to a secure location in the back of the store in an abundance of caution, " Walmart said in a statement. “As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today.”

The retailer based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.

_____

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Illinois judge OKs extradition of Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

News

37-year-old Lexington man loses battle with COVID-19

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A Lexington man lost his battle with COVID-19 just two days after his son was born premature. Now friends are trying to help the family going through such a tough time.

Regional

Third anonymous grand juror comes forward to ‘promote truth’ in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
A third person from the grand jury that heard the state’s investigation into the LMPD shooting death of Breonna Taylor is now coming forward.

National

State leaders facing 2nd wave as US virus cases hit 9 million

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Days before the presidential election, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday.

Latest News

State

Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“I enjoy it, I like seeing all the kids happy and you know it’s different. It’s fun to see some of the grown ups smile too."

National Politics

Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Biden warns of tough days

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With four days until the election and more than 80 million votes already cast, time is running out for Trump and Biden to change the shape of the race.

News

WATCH | Early voting in Kentucky going smoothly for most counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
County clerks in Kentucky say this year’s election is the most unusual they have ever worked, but most say it has gone smoothly.

News

WATCH | Scott County staying with in-person learning despite red zone designation

Updated: 1 hour ago
Scott County is in the red zone and state guidance suggests in-person learning stop at that point, but Hub says that’s not going to happen right now.

Coronavirus

2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Friday that independent monitors had recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients because of a potential safety problem and unfavorable balance of risks and benefits.

National

Grim outlook on COVID pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The United States is now averaging a record-setting 74,184 new cases per day.