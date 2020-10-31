Advertisement

5-star big man Collins picks Cats

Joins Hopkins, Hickman in Class of 2021
5-star Daimion Collins (right) commits to Kentucky
5-star Daimion Collins (right) commits to Kentucky
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Five-star center Daimion Collins on Saturday announced he would be playing at Kentucky next season.

The 6-foot-9 Collins, from Atlanta, Tex., made the announcement on social media.

“They will push me to be my best. I like how their players have developed. Me playing with and against great players, hopefully it will make me a great player. I am ready for the challenge,” Collins told ESPN’s Paul Biancardi.

Collins chose UK over Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Texas Tech.

Collins is rated one of the best shot blockers in the country. He is the third commitment for the Cats in the last two weeks. New UK assistant coach Jai Lucas is said to be close to Collins and started recruiting Collins while Lucas was an assistant at Texas.

Collins joins Bryce Hopkins and Nolan Hickman as UK commitments in the Class of 2021.

