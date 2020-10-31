Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Blast of cold air on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we have a decent start to the weekend, a blast of the coldest air we’ve seen yet is just right around the corner that will bring freezing conditions across the entire state.

Happy Halloween, everyone! We begin Halloween with a frosty start for many across the Commonwealth as temperatures are in the lower 30s. Fortunately, we’ll have plenty of sunshine today with a few clouds mixed in throughout the day. By the afternoon and evening, highs will feel cool but still much nicer with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and some areas even getting into the lower 60s.

It will be a chilly start again by Sunday, but “milder” than what we saw on Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. These temperatures in the morning will be our highs for Sunday, but a powerful cold front will be sweeping throughout the day, leading to temperatures dropping all day long. This cold front will also bring scattered showers across our region throughout the day, with better chances in eastern and southern Kentucky. Temperatures by the afternoon and evening will start approaching the 40s and then even get into the 30s by the late evening and early night hours. As temperatures approaching freezing, this could even throw out a few light flakes for eastern and southeastern Kentucky.

Over Monday and Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s with wind chill values nearing the upper teens. These cold temperatures will likely lead to Freeze Watches and maybe warning to be issued across the state. Fortunately, as we go throughout next week, conditions will remain dry for several days, and temperatures by the middle and end of the week will start to rise back closer to our typical feel in the mid to lower 60s.

