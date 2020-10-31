Boyle Co. blasts Madison Southern, 53-7

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle Co. remained unbeaten on the season with a 53-7 win Friday over Madison Southern.

The Rebels (6-0) scored early and often. On their opening drive, the Rebels' Will McDaniel carried for the first score of the game, capping off a 7-play drive that took just 2:30 off the clock.

Jagger Gillis connected with Luke Sheperson on a 44-yard touchdown pass to give Boyle Co. a 14-0 lead.

McDaniel scored on the Rebels' third possession of the first quarter and Boyle Co. never looked back.

Boyle Co. is scheduled to play at Bourbon Co. next Friday.

Madison Southern (3-3) is slated to host Madison Central in the regular season finale next week.

