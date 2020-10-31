Advertisement

Bryan Station holds off Dunbar, 35-28

Bryan Station improves to 7-1 on the season
Bryan Station holds off Dunbar
Bryan Station holds off Dunbar(Lee K. Howard)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bryan Station football team claimed its seventh-straight win on Friday. The Defenders had to hold off Dunbar on the way to a 35-28 win.

Each team traded touchdowns until Damin Green returned a kickoff 57 yards for a touchdown in the 4th quarter. That final score would be the difference for Bryan Station. Joseph Bond rushed for 170 yards and three scores in the win.

Bryan Station improves to 7-1 on the season and will host Simon Kenton next week. Dunbar drops to 3-2 overall and plays at Lafayette next week.

