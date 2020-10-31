Danville survives Raceland, 28-25

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - After dropping two-straight games, Danville overcame a halftime deficit to knock off Raceland on Friday, 28-25.

Trailing 12-7 in the second quarter, Danville’s Sage Dawson hit Blake Jones on a 20-yard slant pass to give the Admirals a 14-12 lead.

With just :09 left in the first half, Dawson was sacked and fumbled. Raceland’s Ethan Melvin scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown, sending the visitors to the locker room with a lead.

Danville (4-2) is scheduled to play at Washington Co. next Friday to end the regular season.

