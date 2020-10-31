Advertisement

Danville survives Raceland, 28-25

Admirals trailed at halftime
Danville outruns Raceland, 28-25
Danville outruns Raceland, 28-25(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - After dropping two-straight games, Danville overcame a halftime deficit to knock off Raceland on Friday, 28-25.

Trailing 12-7 in the second quarter, Danville’s Sage Dawson hit Blake Jones on a 20-yard slant pass to give the Admirals a 14-12 lead.

With just :09 left in the first half, Dawson was sacked and fumbled. Raceland’s Ethan Melvin scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown, sending the visitors to the locker room with a lead.

Danville (4-2) is scheduled to play at Washington Co. next Friday to end the regular season.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Boyle Co. blasts Madison Southern, 53-7

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Steve Moss
The Rebels remain undefeated on the year

Sports

Pulaski County rolls to 42-19 win over Tates Creek

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Pulaski County improves to 7-1 overall and play at Harlan County next week

Sports

Bryan Station holds off Dunbar, 35-28

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan Station improves to 7-1 on the season

Sports

Mitchell on road to recovery after June brain surgery

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The UK women’s basketball head coach had blood removed from his brain following a March accident.

Latest News

Sports

Joey Gatewood will start at QB vs. No. 5 Georgia

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Terry Wilson will miss this week’s game with a wrist injury.

Sports

Kentucky women will not play Louisville this season

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Matthew Mitchell said he fully expects to resume the series in 2021.

Sports

Arrest warrant issued for Walter McCarty in civil case

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Former Kentucky star failed to appear in court as part of a civil case

Sports

White Sox reunite with La Russa, hire Hall of Fame manager

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The 76-year-old La Russa rejoins the franchise where his managing career began more than four decades ago.

Sports

Wildcats’ CBS Sports Classic matchup vs. UCLA slated for Cleveland

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
UK will play the Bruins on Dec. 19 in the seventh season of the event

Sports

WATCH | Lex Cath tops North Laurel 3-1, advances to state championship

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
Olivia Bretz scored twice in the first half to lead the Knights.