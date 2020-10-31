Georgetown holds safer alternative to traditional trick-or-treating Friday evening

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - 2020 has been a tough year for Kentuckians, with state cases of COVID-19 climbing.

“As a community, we’ve got to be following those red zone reductions, because if we don’t, it costs lives of our neighbors around us,” Gov. Beshear said.

But the governor recognizes people want to celebrate Halloween. He just wants them to do it safely, with what he calls a coordinated community effort. Some volunteers in Georgetown are making that happen.

“We keep our distance. Everyone’s wearing masks and gloves, so it’s been great,” said Crystal Beitler with the Scott County Extension Office.

Parents driving their kids table-to-table rather than walking door-to-door. While some neighborhoods may do traditional trick-or-treating Saturday night, the drive through event was so popular, candy ran out about an hour in. Georgetown Police hope more people go to these types of events with safety in mind.

“This is actually big event, there’s a lot of people here, so hopefully everybody can get it out tonight,” said Georgetown Police Lt. Josh Nash.

And parents appreciated the effort.

“It’s kind of hard during this time, so anything we can do to make their day a little brighter and enjoy their time, makes it worth it,” parent and volunteer with Harmony Christian Church Travis Wilson said.

Still, the state’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack is pleading for Kentuckians to follow state guidelines and quote ‘double down’ on precautions.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health recommends finding safer alternatives than typical trick-or-treating. Like virtual costume contests, or carving pumpkins with your family or close circle.

And they recommend if you do trick-or-treat, wear a face covering, leave individually wrapped candies at the door and clean your hands frequently.

Trick-or-treat! The Georgetown Parks & Recreation department is hosting a socially distanced halloween event. The drive thru trick-or-treating started at 5, but they posted on Facebook they are out of candy. You can still go to their Movie in the Park event at 7 at Scott Co Park pic.twitter.com/lTjtv0UnTm — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) October 30, 2020

