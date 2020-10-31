Kentucky falls to No. 5 Georgia 14-3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Joey Gatewood got his first start at quarterback for Kentucky, but the Wildcat’s offense struggled to move the ball for a second-straight week in a 14-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia.

Gatewood completed 15 of 25 passes for 91 yards and added 23 rushing yards. Chris Rodriguez led the way for the UK offense with 108 yards against a talented Georgia defense.

The Bulldogs running back Zamir White rushed for 136 yards in the win.

Kentucky heads into a bye week before hosting Vanderbilt on Nov. 14.

