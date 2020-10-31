Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 11/1: Rep. Andy Barr and Democratic challenger Josh Hicks

Kentucky Newsmakers from July 19, 2020
Kentucky Newsmakers from July 19, 2020
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with 6th Congressional District candidates Rep. Andy Barr and Democratic challenger Josh Hicks.

We’re just days away from Election Day. Even though most Kentuckians have already voted in the high stakes 2020 election, many are expected to show up at the polls Tuesday. One of the most fascinating races is in central Kentucky where Republican Congressman Andy Barr is working to hold off a strong challenge from Democrat Josh Hicks.

Barr, who is making a case for re-election, joined us to talk about how much different this campaign has been for him, healthcare, and Kentucky’s economy.

Barr’s challenger, Democrat Josh Hicks, has run a ‘populist’ style campaign, trying to appeal to those who may feel their concerns are ignored. Hicks is a former Marine and police officer who went to law school and is now a Lexington attorney. He joined Bryant to discuss how difficult this race has been during the pandemic, the federal government’s response to COVID-19 and a coronavirus vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Georgetown holds safer alternative to traditional trick-or-treating Friday evening

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Grason Passmore
State leaders say they're pleading with the community to follow new trick-or-treating recommendations. The city of Georgetown offered a safer alternative to traditional Halloween activities Friday night.

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. Allen Sizemore

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Breeders' Cup Festival Chair Kip Cornett

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Scott Co. Superintendent Kevin Hub

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,941 COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Gun shops see increase in sales during pandemic, presidential election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
While major firearms companies are reporting a record breaking year in sales, small shops are also feeling the reward during the pandemic and presidential election.

News

38-year-old Lexington man loses battle with COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A Lexington man lost his battle with COVID-19 just two days after his son was born premature. Now friends are trying to help the family going through such a tough time.

Regional

Third anonymous grand juror comes forward to ‘promote truth’ in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A third person from the grand jury that heard the state’s investigation into the LMPD shooting death of Breonna Taylor is now coming forward.

State

Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“I enjoy it, I like seeing all the kids happy and you know it’s different. It’s fun to see some of the grown ups smile too."

News

WATCH | Early voting in Kentucky going smoothly for most counties

Updated: 5 hours ago
County clerks in Kentucky say this year’s election is the most unusual they have ever worked, but most say it has gone smoothly.