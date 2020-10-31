Kentucky Newsmakers 11/1: Rep. Andy Barr and Democratic challenger Josh Hicks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with 6th Congressional District candidates Rep. Andy Barr and Democratic challenger Josh Hicks.

We’re just days away from Election Day. Even though most Kentuckians have already voted in the high stakes 2020 election, many are expected to show up at the polls Tuesday. One of the most fascinating races is in central Kentucky where Republican Congressman Andy Barr is working to hold off a strong challenge from Democrat Josh Hicks.

Barr, who is making a case for re-election, joined us to talk about how much different this campaign has been for him, healthcare, and Kentucky’s economy.

Barr’s challenger, Democrat Josh Hicks, has run a ‘populist’ style campaign, trying to appeal to those who may feel their concerns are ignored. Hicks is a former Marine and police officer who went to law school and is now a Lexington attorney. He joined Bryant to discuss how difficult this race has been during the pandemic, the federal government’s response to COVID-19 and a coronavirus vaccine.

