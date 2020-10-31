LCA closes out regular season with 35-13 win over Pikeville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LCA led Pikeville 7-6 in the second quarter and then rattled off 28 straight points to knock off Pikeville 35-13.

Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, Pikeville QB Isaac McNamee connected with Zac Lockhart on an 89-yard TD strike to make it 7-6. The Panthers never got any closer.

Later in the quarter, LCA signal caller Drew Nieves hit Chance McGaughey on an 8-yard TD strike after McGaughey tipped the ball in the air and somehow came down with it.

The third quarter saw Jeffrey Selby take a screen pass and go 33 yards to blow open the game.

LCA is 7-1 while Pikeville falls to 5-2.

