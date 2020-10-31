LexCath crushes Lafayette 43-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic had no trouble with Lafayette beating the Generals 43-0 at Ishmael Stadium.

Knights quarterback Jack Gohmann was 6-of-10 passing for 224 yards and three touchdowns with the big play a 97-yard strike to Blake Busson.

Catholic improves to 4-2 while Lafayette tumbles to 1-4.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.