Advertisement

LexCath crushes Lafayette 43-0

The Knights win their third straight over their backyard rival.
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic had no trouble with Lafayette beating the Generals 43-0 at Ishmael Stadium.

Knights quarterback Jack Gohmann was 6-of-10 passing for 224 yards and three touchdowns with the big play a 97-yard strike to Blake Busson.

Catholic improves to 4-2 while Lafayette tumbles to 1-4.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

LCA closes out regular season with 35-13 win over Pikeville

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Brian Milam
The Eagles scores 28 unanswered in beating the defending Class ‘A’ state champs.

Sports

Boyle Co. blasts Madison Southern, 53-7

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Moss
The Rebels remain undefeated on the year

Sports

Danville survives Raceland, 28-25

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Moss
Admirals trailed at halftime

Game Time

WATCH | Bryan Station holds off Dunbar, 35-28

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bryan Station improves to 7-1 on the season

Latest News

Sports

WATCH | Pulaski County rolls to 42-19 win over Tates Creek

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pulaski County improves to 7-1 overall and play at Harlan County next week

Sports

WATCH | Lexington Catholic blanks Lafayette, 43-0

Updated: 2 hours ago
LexCath crushes Lafayette 43-0

Sports

Pulaski County rolls to 42-19 win over Tates Creek

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Pulaski County improves to 7-1 overall and play at Harlan County next week

Sports

Bryan Station holds off Dunbar, 35-28

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bryan Station improves to 7-1 on the season

Sports

Mitchell on road to recovery after June brain surgery

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The UK women’s basketball head coach had blood removed from his brain following a March accident.

Sports

Joey Gatewood will start at QB vs. No. 5 Georgia

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Terry Wilson will miss this week’s game with a wrist injury.