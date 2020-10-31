LexCath crushes Lafayette 43-0
The Knights win their third straight over their backyard rival.
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic had no trouble with Lafayette beating the Generals 43-0 at Ishmael Stadium.
Knights quarterback Jack Gohmann was 6-of-10 passing for 224 yards and three touchdowns with the big play a 97-yard strike to Blake Busson.
Catholic improves to 4-2 while Lafayette tumbles to 1-4.
