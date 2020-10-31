Lexington business finds new way to pass out candy on Halloween

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington organization found a way to pass out candy without making contact with the trick-or-treaters.

Galls' employees split up into groups, decorating stations in fun themes, like a Star Wars one.

Ghostbusters were tricking some kids with slime, and the Wizard of Oz group was helping people follow the yellow brick road to the treats.

Candy was put through a chute, so kids just had to put their buckets at the end of it and the candy fell right in.

Trick-or-treaters and those passing out the candy remained six feet apart.

The company created the event for families of first responders and their associates.

“I have a mask on under my mask. And the chutes just keep us socially distant. Every station has sanitizer, gloves, masks, so we just wanted to make it a safe and fun day for Galls' families and the families of first responders,” said Galls CEO, Mike Fadden.

Fadden said the winning station does get a prize.

And he said the company is hiring for anyone in need of a job during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.