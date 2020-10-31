McConnell, McGrath make stops in western Kentucky Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are now just four days away from Election Day, and candidates for Senate in Kentucky are making last-minute stops around the state.

Today, both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath were in western Kentucky.

Senator McConnell held a campaign event at Castlen Steel in Owensboro, where he talked about his priorities for his next term if he’s elected again.

“We need to get the vaccine as rapidly as possible. We need to get a massive number of doses available, not only for our country but for the rest of the world. That’s job one. I had hoped we’d be able to do a second rescue package by now, but the partisanship in the presidential election has slowed that down. After we get the election out of the way, job one rescue package, get the vaccine, kill the virus,” McConnell said.

Senator McConnell also talked about seating justices and judges, not just in the Supreme Court, but also in circuit and district courts, calling it the most important long-lasting contribution of his Senate Majority position.

Meanwhile, McGrath spent time in Henderson, visiting voters in the parking lot of Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church.

She talked about the importance of a plan when tackling the coronavirus pandemic, along with her plans for Kentucky if elected into office.

“We’re gonna get immediate aid passed. And then we’re gonna tackle healthcare, we’re gonna get prescription drug prices down, we’re gonna get co-pays down, we’re gonna have a public option which is an Uncle Sam plan, which you can buy if you want to. These are basic common sense things that Americans want, that we can do as a country,” McGrath said.

