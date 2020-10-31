Advertisement

Orthodox priest shot at church in France, attacker at large

Breaking news
Breaking news(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON, France (AP) — French police say a Greek Orthodox priest was shot Saturday while he was closing his church in the city of Lyon, and authorities are hunting for the assailant.

The priest, a Greek citizen, is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit in the abdomen, a police official told The Associated Press. The attacker was alone and fired from a hunting rifle, said the official, who was not authorized to be publicly named.

Police locked down the neighborhood around the church and warned the public on Twitter to stay away. As night fell on Lyon, police tape and emergency vehicles could be seen on images shown on French television.

The reason for the attack was unclear. It happened two days after an Islamic extremist knife attack at a Catholic church in the French city of Nice that killed three people and amid tensions over a French newspaper’s publication of caricatures mocking the Muslim Prophet Muhammad.

French anti-terrorist authorities were not investigating Saturday’s shooting, although the interior minister activated a special emergency team to follow the case while the gunman was still at large.

Prime Minister Jean Castex reiterated government promises to deploy military forces at religious sites and schools. He said French people can “count on the nation to allow them to practice their religion in full safety and freedom.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump speaks about American citizen rescued in Niger

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
US forces rescue American citizen held hostage in Nigeria.

News

Voters Take Advantage of Last Early Voting Days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Stratman
With just days before the 2020 election, Lexington voters made use of the final days of early in-person voting. Voters say the process is easy and they hope it continues. Poll workers say they hoped more people would come out.

National

Death toll reaches 37 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The quake hit Friday afternoon, toppling buildings in Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city.

National

After year of disruption, America set to choose a path ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The election is being held at a moment of bitter partisanship in America, and whichever candidate wins the White House will confront the challenge of governing through deep divisions.

Latest News

National

Actor Sean Connery, the ‘original’ James Bond, dies at 90

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Scottish actor Sean Connery, who played James Bond in seven movies, has died at the age of 90.

National

Rescue teams race to find survivors in Turkey

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Search and rescue operations are still underway in Turkey following the deadly earthquake that left dozens dead.

Lexington

Second highest day of COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Two new deaths were reported.

National

US citizen kidnapped in Niger rescued in military operation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Defense Department confirmed the operation Saturday, saying it took place in northern Nigeria.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Blast of cold air on the way

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
While we have a great Halloween forecast, a cold front moves through Sunday bringing a blast of cold air

National

Unrest erupts over police killing of Black man near Portland

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say Kevin E. Peterson Jr. was shot Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Vancouver, Washington.