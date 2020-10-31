Advertisement

Pulaski County rolls to 42-19 win over Tates Creek

Pulaski County improves to 7-1 overall and play at Harlan County next week
Pulaski County defeats Tates Creek
Pulaski County defeats Tates Creek(Lee K. Howard)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pulaski County collected its seventh win of the season by defeating Tates Creek 42-19 on Friday.

After Tates Creek scored the first touchdown of the game, Pulaski County answered on the Commodores next drive by blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown. The first half was close with each team trading touchdowns and Pulaski County leading 21-13 at the break, but the second half belonged to the Maroons.

Pulaski County improves to 7-1 overall and play at Harlan County next week. Tates Creek drops to 0-5 on the season and visit Henry Clay next week.

