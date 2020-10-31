Advertisement

Second highest day of COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

The Kentucky COVID-19 map shows Fayette County still in the red zone on Friday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 155 new COVID-19 cases from Friday.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

That’s the second-highest single-day increase in cases the county has seen.

Two new deaths were reported.

11,215 total cases have been reported in Lexington since the pandemic began. 99 deaths have been reported.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 155 cases, Oct. 31
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 143 cases, Oct. 29
  • 135 cases, Oct. 27
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 130 cases, Oct. 28
  • 124 cases, Oct. 24
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1

The state’s COVID-19 map also still shows Fayette County is still in the red zone Friday morning with 27.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Governor Andy Beshear asked counties who are in the red zone on Thursdays to follow the recommendations they’ve set out the following week.

Health officials say you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there have been 105,242 total cases of the Coronavirus. The state death total is 1,476.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

