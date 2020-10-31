Advertisement

Teal Pumpkin Project works to make Halloween inclusive for all trick-or-treaters

Galls' associates pass out glow sticks instead of candy as a part of the Teal Pumpkin Project.
Galls' associates pass out glow sticks instead of candy as a part of the Teal Pumpkin Project.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While most people celebrating the holiday today are hoping for treats and not tricks, one group is working to bring awareness to people who don’t want either.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is an initiative created to make Halloween more inclusive for kids with food allergies and those with Autism.

The idea is for kids who can’t have candy to carry a teal bucket with them when they go trick-or-treating. If you see the blue, you are encouraged to have something else handy you can pass out instead.

A group of Galls' associates dressed as bumble bees passed out glow sticks instead of candy to make people aware of the project.

“Our whole theme is about being inclusive at our organization. So it just kind of made sense that our team would do something that would embrace the community and help kids that maybe just needed something a little extra special,” said the Chief of Human Resources at Galls, Jodi Lewis.

Lewis said they wanted to take advantage of the company’s drive thru trick-or-treat event.

She said they hope more people will have candy alternatives on hand to pass out next year to kids who may need them.

