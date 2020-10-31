Advertisement

‘There’s something for everybody’: City of Somerset opens new sensory park

By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A new sensory park has come to downtown Somerset.

“We wanted a place that they felt welcome, and they would go and enjoy themselves,” said Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.

Keck approached the Pulaski County Public Library to ask them to lease their land to the city for the project.

“The kids are a big part of what we do here at the library, and so we thought well if we could offer them to use that piece of land that would just fit in with our mission,” said Charlotte Keeney, the library director.

Earlier this year, the library board members voted to lease the property to the city for one dollar per year.

Miracle Recreation built the park which is the first sensory park they have ever built in the United States.

Keck says many parents of children with sensory processing issues have reached out to him and he wanted to help.

“I think for moms and dads that have children with sensory challenges, they do reach out and they ask, ‘Hey what about my kid? What about kids? Aren’t there needs important?’” said Keck.

Miracle Recreation calls the park a play museum.

“There’s education components to the sensory park and we also think there’s something for kids of all ages and sizes, so it truly is a benefit to families that have these children but it’s also a benefit to their brothers and sisters as well,” said Keck.

Studies have shown that sensory play is essential to help enhance cognitive development in children.

“It helps to let them know that there are people that care about them and that we want things for all children to do. Not just a certain group of kids,” said Keeney.

For those with autism or ADHD or other sensory needs, it provides them with exposure to sounds, textures, and pressures to help with sensory sensitivity.

“The surface is purple and gold which I love as a Briar Jumper but you know there’s visual components, there’s audible components, naturally there’s touch and feel components, and so I think there’s really something down there for everybody,” said Keck.

Keeney said kids love the park and parents are grateful to have this option in their community.

“The kids can go up there and they can just play and have fun and be themselves.”

The park is located behind the main street branch of the library on Spring and Maple Streets.

