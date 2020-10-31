Advertisement

Voters Take Advantage of Last Early Voting Days

There are only two days of early voting left before Election Day.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -As the 2020 election season draws to a close, voters in Fayette County returned to the polls for what is the second to last day for early in-person voting.

Voters lined up outside the Lexington Senior Center at 9 o’clock when the polls opened, all for the chance to cast their ballot.

“It was pretty seamless,” said Derek Stewart. Stewart arrived with his wife and child to vote. “They did a great job at filing us through and they got us out pretty quick, so it was nice.”

Stewart says that being able to vote before the 6 AM to 6 PM window on November 3rd really helped relieve some stress for him and his wife.

“It’s kind of difficult to get to the voting polls during the week and during the regular hours that we both work. We have those typical 8-5 hours so we’re usually rushing to get to the polls afterward,” said Stewart.

While that was not the main purpose behind early in-person voting when it was first announced, officials have used the convenience factor as a way to push for more people to utilize the new system.

Secretary of State Michael Adams came to Fayette County on Friday to do just that.

“If there’s anyone place in the state where people need to go ahead and vote now instead of waiting it’s Fayette because what you see is what you got,” said Adams.

What he means is that Fayette County won’t be adding any voting precincts on Election Day. That means anyone who has not voted so far will still have to go out to one of the 8 precincts to vote.

That could mean long lines. In fact, that’s what poll workers at the senior center are expecting.

They say that over the course of in-person voting they’ve noticed that people line up in the morning but around midday, the voters drop off. All in all they were hoping they would see more people take advantage of the early voting system.

Fayette County is seeing about 2,500 voters on average come out to the polling locations a day.

Stewart says that he thinks early voting is a game-changer, especially the weekend voting.

“I think it would be a lot easier especially with just the voting on weekends and being able to have that option to vote on the weekends,” Stewart said. “It makes it a lot more convenient to be able to come out on a Saturday when neither my wife or I are working so it makes it much more convenient.”

He hopes that this will stay in place for future elections.

